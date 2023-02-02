MLA content with development works in Mangaluru North

Mangaluru: The sitting MLA of Mangaluru North constituency, Dr Bharath Shetty had a media interaction in Mangaluru Press Club. In the meeting, he said that several development projects have begun and the momentum is being continued.

"Since BJP came to power in the state, the flooding problem was observed in the first year. In the following two years, we had to deal with the pandemic crisis. After losing three years dealing with situations, the development work has been progressing on a relentless manner since the past year and a half," he said.

"Development projects in Mangaluru North constituency is given high priority and I am contented with it. We have also given adequate attention to solving the problems faced by people in the constituency," Dr. Bharath added.

Speaking about developments in his constituency, he said, "The Thannirbhavi Beach is being developed in such standards that it could get the Blue Flag accreditation. Work has begun with an estimated cost of Rs. 7.5 crore and will include facilities like washrooms and changing rooms along with recruiting security personnel."

"An amount of Rs. 9.5 crore will be requested from fund of the Mangaluru Smart City Limited. There will be extended development of Thannirbhavi beach along with Nair Kudru with a total estimate of Rs. 40 crore," he added.

Apart from these projects, Dr. Bharath claimed that 6,455 title deeds which were pending from the past three decades have been handed over to beneficiaries.When asked about compensation to be given to the family of a youth, Mohammed Fazil who was slain in a communal attack. Dr. Bharath said, "Fazil's name has been included in the list of compensation. His family members will be provided with compensation from the government."

Dr. Bharath however, didn't make a statement about VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell's comment that murder of Fazil was made to avenge Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru's murder.