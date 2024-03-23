MLC complains to ED against Kharge

Bengaluru: Legislative Council BJP member Chalawadi Narayanaswamy has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Minister of Public Relations Priyank Kharge for sharing derogatory content on social media directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Minister Priyank Kharge’s social media post addressed Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a bribery case, where he referred to him as a follower of a disreputable mentor. Alongside the complaint against Priyank Kharge, the state BJP leader, a similar grievance has been filed against the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena.

Following the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, speaking to the media, emphasised the urgency of arresting Minister Priyank Kharge, who allegedly used unconstitutional language against the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Narayanaswamy highlighted that Kharge’s use of the term ‘Chandala’ violates legal and constitutional standards, warranting swift action as outlined in the complaint. Regarding the case involving Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery scandal, Narayanaswamy pointed out that despite being summoned nine times, Kejriwal failed to attend the hearings, prompting his subsequent arrest. He questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not receive any response from Kejriwal despite repeated summonses. Narayanaswamy further criticized Kejriwal’s transformation from an anti-corruption crusader to an accused figure, highlighting numerous accusations and the imprisonment of several ministers.