M’luru Kambla reflects coastal K’taka’s cultural pride

Mangaluru: The ninth edition of the Mangaluru Kambla has grown into a major cultural and sporting event that reflects the tradition, identity and collective spirit of coastal Karnataka, Mangaluru Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the event, Capt. Chowta said Kambla, the traditional buffalo race, was not merely a rural sport but a symbol of the region’s agrarian roots, cultural continuity and community bonding. He said the Mangaluru Kambla had, over the years, emerged as a platform that brought together people cutting across caste, religion and political affiliations.

The MP said the ninth edition was expected to be larger and better organised, with participation from prominent Kambla pairs and teams from across the coastal districts. He said special emphasis had been placed on ensuring safety of animals, participants and spectators, in keeping with established norms and guidelines.

Capt. Chowta said events such as the Mangaluru Kambla played an important role in preserving indigenous traditions at a time when rapid urbanisation and lifestyle changes threatened many folk practices.

“Kambla is part of our cultural DNA. Supporting and promoting it is a responsibility we owe to future generations,” he said.

He also highlighted the economic and social impact of the event, noting that Kambla provided livelihood opportunities to farmers, trainers, artisans and small traders associated with the sport. Large-scale public participation also helped promote Mangaluru as a cultural destination, he added.

The MP said efforts had been made to coordinate with the district administration, police and other departments to ensure smooth conduct of the event, including traffic regulation and crowd management. He appealed to the public to cooperate with organisers and authorities to make the event a success.

Capt. Chowta thanked the organisers, volunteers and sponsors for sustaining the Mangaluru Kambla over nine editions and said their commitment had helped elevate the event to a prominent place in the region’s cultural calendar. He expressed confidence that the upcoming edition would further strengthen the bond between tradition and the younger generation.

Organisers of the Mangaluru Kambla were also present at the press meet and shared details of the event schedule and arrangements.