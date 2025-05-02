Modi committed to social justice: BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the caste census by the Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to delivering social justice across the country.

“By including caste enumeration along with the population census, PM Modi has demonstrated a genuine commitment to delivering social justice. On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I extend my congratulations to this government. Despite ruling the country for nearly five decades, the Congress party never showed such a commitment to social justice and restricted its efforts to mere caste enumeration,” said BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

He added that by taking the historic decision to integrate caste enumeration with the population census to better understand the educational, economic, and occupational conditions of the oppressed, backward, and extremely backward sections of society, the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi has reaffirmed its dedication to social commitment.