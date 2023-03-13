Modi inaugurates 10-lane B'luru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated ten lane Bengaluru -Mysuru Expressway constructed at a cost of rs 8478 crores. Before the public meeting at Gejjalagere he held a road show in Mandya city in which thousands of supporters and party workers greeted Modi.





Addressing te gathering Modi said that' Congress is dreaming of digging my grave'. He lashed out at the Congress saying that the Modi government is involved in the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and facilitating the lives of poor peoplw. The PM said that before 2014, the Congress government had made every effort to destroy the poor. He alleged that the Congress had looted the money meant for the poor.





It was not easy for the poor to get government benefits during the Congress rule. But under the BJP government, facilities are reaching people's doorsteps. Modern infrastructure work is increasing across the country, Karnataka and India are changing. Infrastructure is not just about convenience. It is creating employment. attracting Investment. He said that means of earning are being created through infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi started his speech in Kannada, greeting the people of Karnataka. He said Maddur and Mandya are said to be sugar cities. KrishnarajaWodeyar and Visvesvaraya are the greatest men Karnataka has seen. This blessed land has given us these gentlemen. He said we experiencing the fruits of their penance. He said that all the work is going on with the inspiration of such great men.





The double engine government is constantly striving for progress. We have the opportunity to pay off your loan with interest. Discussions are going on about the Bengaluru -Mysuru highway. Roads of the country should be developed like never before. The travelling time has reduced more than 50 percent and , installation of foundation stone for Mysuru -Kushalanagara highway has also been completed. Prime Minister Modi said that all these projects will speed up the development of the sector.





Addressing the gathering Chief Minister BasavarajaBommai said that we will set up a sugar factory in Mandya. The inaugurated Bengaluru Mysuru highway is connecting the entire country. He said that this achievement has been done by our favorite Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole world has accepted Modi as a world leader. Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to solve the problem of Pakistan.





He praised Modi saying that the Chinese praised him as intelligent. Bengaluru Mysuru highway was a long-time demand. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, DPR was launched. In 2016, it was transferred to the Highways Authority. He said that the highway work completed in 2023. Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this project. He said that it is Narendra Modi who is inaugurating it now. The CM said other parties claiming the credit of express way but truth is that Modi is reason for this. He said that this work has been made possible by the double engine government.





He said opposition leaders ask what the double engine government has done. Double engine government has given 20,000 crores to the farmers under the KisanSamman scheme. Houses sanctioned to poor under Prime Minister Avas yojana. 6 thousand km of national highway has been constructed. He said that the double engine government should come again for the development of Karnataka.





'The sugar factory in Mandya was closed. Later, the BJP government started it by giving grants. Let's start with ethanol. Our government is committed to fulfill the irrigational demand of farmers here. More than 2 lakh people in Mandya have benefited from the KisanSamman scheme. We have given education funds to farmers' children'. He said verify the progressive works of the BJP government in the last four years and bless us to contribute to the further development of Mandya.