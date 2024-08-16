Moily advocates fearless freedom, calls for empowerment

Moodbidri: Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily underscored the necessity of fostering a culture of fearless freedom among individuals, communities, and the nation during the 78th Independence Day celebrations organised by Alva’s Education Foundation here on Thursday

Addressing a gathering of over 15,000 attendees, including staff, students, parents, and well-wishers, Moily called for the creation of a united, economically robust, and socially harmonious country. He cautioned the youth against compromising their freedom and emphasised the importance of a culture that aligns with nature.

Highlighting India’s unity in diversity, Moily urged dedication to nation-building and stressed the significance of the national flag and the constitution. He lauded the elders who laid a strong foundation for India’s democracy, which has earned the nation international recognition for its political power and strength.

Moily also commended Dr. M. Mohan Alva for his substantial contributions to education and expressed his privilege in participating in the event. He shared his delight at the disciplined flag salute and mentioned his ongoing work on ‘Vishwa Samskruthiya Mahayana’, reiterating that culture should harmonise with nature. He expressed hope that freedom would flourish in every home and heart. Prominent attendees included Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr. M. Mohan, PGR Scindia former state minister, and entrepreneur K. Sripathy Bhat.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the first commemoration of Krishrishi Mijaruguthu Anand Alva was held at Dr. VS Acharya Sabhabhavana. Anand Alva was posthumously honoured for his life of integrity and the inspirational example he set. Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, P. G. R. Scindia, and businessman Sripati Bhat were also recognised for their selfless contributions, mirroring Anand Alva’s legacy.

The entire campus sported the tricolour in some form, and the entire Vidyagiri educational complex turned national fervour into a spectacular display where all the 15000 students formed an asymmetric formation with the name of their institution appearing in the middle of the formation. Alva’s educational institutions have been known for their creativity in holding national festivals with the decor and respect they deserve.