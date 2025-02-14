Moily Urges Karnataka CM to Establish International Airport in Coastal Region

Bengaluru : Former Karnataka Chief Minister Dr. M. Veerappa Moily has urged the state government to establish a new international airport in the coastal or Malnad region, citing its vast economic potential and the growing constraints at Mangaluru International Airport.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Moily highlighted that Karnataka’s aviation infrastructure is under pressure, with Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru surpassing its capacity. While supporting the expansion of Bengaluru’s airport network, he stressed the need for a full-fledged international airport in Dakshina Kannada or Udupi district to cater to the region’s economic and logistical needs.

"When I was Chief Minister in the 1990s, we had planned two international airports—one at Devanahalli (Bengaluru) and another at Nadsal village in Udupi district. While KIAL has become a major success story, plans for the coastal airport did not materialise," Moily stated in his letter. He recalled that late industrialist Aditya Birla had shown interest in collaborating with the Karnataka government for the project, but an alternate deal, signed with another entrepreneur, failed to materialise.

Currently, Karnataka has two international airports—Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Moily pointed out that while Mangaluru International Airport has witnessed steady growth, handling around 1.9 million passengers in 2023, its tabletop location limits future expansion. The airport has announced a ₹5,200 crore investment plan to upgrade its facilities, including a cargo terminal, but Moily argues that a larger airport is essential for long-term regional development.

Strategic Location and Economic Potential

Moily outlined the advantages of setting up an international airport in the coastal or Malnad region:

The airport would serve not just Dakshina Kannada and Udupi but also hinterland districts like Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Hassan.

The region is well-connected by rail, highways, and seaports, including Mangaluru’s major harbour and ports in Karwar and Malpe.

Industries such as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), MSEZ, and a thermal power project at UPCL make the area an economic hub.

A thriving marine industry and significant exports of horticultural and floricultural products further justify the need for an international airport.

The region is home to a large network of educational institutions attracting students from across India and abroad.

Furthermore, Moily emphasized the strong NRI presence from the region. "There are over one lakh NRIs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, and another two lakh from the hinterland, including Kasaragod in Kerala. This is a unique potential not found elsewhere in Karnataka," he noted.

Mangaluru International Airport currently connects to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait, Doha, and Jeddah, with Singapore Airlines reportedly planning operations. However, Moily argues that its tabletop location restricts further expansion, making it imperative to develop a new airport capable of handling large passenger and cargo flights.

Call for Budgetary Allocation

Moily also pointed out that land is available in Dakshina Kannada or Udupi for such a project, and that private entrepreneurs are willing to collaborate with the government to develop the airport.

"This project will boost the economic growth of the coastal and Malnad regions, benefiting multiple districts that currently lack such infrastructure," he stated.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to consider including the proposal for a new international airport in the 2025–26 state budget.

If the proposal gains traction, Karnataka could soon see the development of a third international airport, significantly enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities in the region.