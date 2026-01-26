Moment of collective joy: Dr Susheelamma

Bengaluru: Dr S GSusheelamma, founder and president of Sumangali Seva Ashrama, has been conferred the Padma Shri for her lifelong contribution to social work and the upliftment of women and children. The Centre announced the honour on Sunday.

A distinguished social worker from Karnataka, Susheelamma, has been at the forefront of grassroots social service for nearly five decades. Reacting to the award, Susheelamma described it as a moment of collective joy.

She told PTI, “This is a very rare honour. We are all very happy — our staff, our members, and the 75 children under our care. Many NGOs have also called to congratulate us.” Through Sumangali Seva Ashrama, established in 1975, she has worked extensively in education, women’s empowerment, child welfare, and tribal development.

Recalling the inspiration behind founding Sumangali Seva Ashrama, she traced it back to her school days. “When I was in ninth grade, I helped distribute textbooks to poor children, which were purchased from students’ savings. That experience inspired me to dedicate my life to service,” she said, adding that she was around 15 or 16 years old at the time.

Based in Cholanayakanahalli, Bengaluru, the organisation operates on Gandhian principles and runs a wide network of welfare initiatives, including anganwadis, schools, vocational training centres, programmes for slum dwellers, and development projects for tribal communities, particularly in Magadi.

Speaking about the activities of the trust, she said, “We started Sumangali Seva Ashrama in 1975. We have undertaken numerous initiatives in education, women’s welfare, slum development, and tribal upliftment. We have particularly focused on developing the Magadi tribal communities.”

Highlighting the philosophy that guides her work, Susheelamma said, “Commitment is key to sustained social service.

When we make a ‘Sankalpa’—a personal vow—it succeeds, supported by donors, the Centre and state governments, and CSR funds. Our goal is to serve society.”

Susheelamma, who has previously received several state and national honours, also urged young people to embrace social responsibility.