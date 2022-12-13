More than 100 students, doctors and teachers came together to plant trees

Bengaluru: As a part of the Aster Green Choices program, Aster CMI Hospital hosted a tree planting drive in collaboration with REVA University, Bengaluru. Taking control measures is essential given the kind of environmental risks the city faces. By absorbing harmful gases and producing oxygen, trees help to clean the air. As a result, Aster CMI Hospital, in partnership with REVA University, where hundreds of students, physicians, business leaders, and teachers came together to promote a clean and green end to this year, planted hundreds of trees in the local community of Gantiganahalli, Bangalore North.

The hospital personnel, students, and teachers joyfully assisted one another in planting the trees as part of the effort. Additionally, they promised to take care of the newly planted trees by maintaining and monitoring the plants through the "REVA Tree Plantation Monitoring App," which has been developed by REVA University. So far, they have planted more than 17,000 plants during the academic year 2021–22 through the REVA Vanamahotsava initiative.

The Regional Director - Karnataka and Maharashtra Cluster, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Nitish Shetty stated at the event's inception, "Humans have caused significant obliteration by prioritising urbanization. "Therefore, preserving the environment is necessary for us, and it should be the central objective for the new generations."

"Environmental education is vital, and it helps students develop knowledge and abilities to confront complicated environmental concerns, and they appreciate the need to work to create a greener world." All our students and the faculty members were glad to participate in this tree plantation drive organised by Aster CMI Hospital in collaboration with REVA University," stated Dr. P Shyama Raju, the Chancellor of REVA University.

Regarding the initiative, Chief Executive Officer, Aster CMI Hospital, Ramesh Kumar S said, "It was wonderful to see the students do their part. Compassion is building a green and sustainable planet. "This tree planting drive is our humble attempt to celebrate our nature while reducing our carbon footprint and reinforcing our city folk's sense of obligation to keep the neighbourhood clean and green."