More than 1,500 cases filed in two days on autos for demanding double fare

Bengaluru: The traffic police of the Bangalore West division has registered more than 1500 cases in two days, cops crack down on auto drivers who have violated traffic rules and demanding double fares.

At many important stations including Majestic, Railway Station and Satellite Bus Station, there were constant complaints about auto drivers charging passengers more than the fixed fare. The police have conducted a special operation in this regard and have registered a case against the auto driver and imposed a fine.

In the operation conducted on June 21 and 22, 375 cases were registered against the auto drivers who charged more than the fixed rate, and 436 cases were registered against those who refused to go on rent to the places mentioned by the passengers. The police said that 3 cases have been registered against drivers who do not have a driving license and 720 cases have been registered against those who have violated other traffic rules.

Meanwhile, The BMTC investigation staff imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakh on ticketless passengers and male passengers who were traveling in seats reserved for women in the month of May.

In the month of May, investigation teams conducted inspections on 19124 trips of BMTC buses, found 4064 ticketless passengers and collected a fine of Rs 8.25 lakh. 1092 cases have been registered against the management of the organization. The organization has informed that a fine of Rs 50,100 has been collected from 501 male passengers who were traveling in seats reserved for women passengers.