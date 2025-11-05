MP C.N. Manjunath stresses on pollution free environment for healthy living

Bangalore: Improving health quality requires not only developing healthcare infrastructure, but also maintaining our surrounding pollution free, asserted Member of parliament and former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr C.N. Manjunath here today.

Inaugurating a day long Net Zero Summit held in Bangalore by the Centre for Sustainable Development, he said that three types of pollution, air, water and sand pollutions pose huge challenge for the public health. Many thing that air pollution cases respiratory problems. But studies show that pollutant particles of less than 2.5 mg if inhaled can cause heart attacks and strokes. Hence it is important to maintain our surroundings clean and pollution free to live healthy, he added.

Pointing out that living in bigger cities is no more a matter of joy due to rampant pollutions, Dr Manjunath listed out health issues air pollutions can cause on a human being. Apart for fatal heart attacks, air pollution can create irregular heartbeats which in turn can worsen heart failures, miscarriages among women and even child born in such condition may be weak and expose to health problems, he warned.

Earlier addressing the gathering K.Srinivasulu, IFS, Secretary of Environment and Forest Department asserted that forests play vital role in maintaining ecology. Technology is playing with nature. But nature has the strength to hit back. Hence it is important to nourish forests for the good of the society, he added.

The third annual sustainability leadership summit honoured the first ever Director General of International Solar Alliance and former IAS officer Upendra Tripathy with Sustainable leadership award for his innovative contributions to the field of renewable energy. He also served as the Secretary of MNRE (Ministry of Renewable Energy).

Former IAS office K. Jairaj, Chairman of CSD and former Chief Secretary Dr. A. Ravindra and Director of CSD Dr R. Srinivas were present.

The Summit has come out with the Bangalore Declaration on Bangalore’s pathway to Net Zero. The declaration urged the government to create a framework Climate Law to lay down a roadmap for preventing and acting on the adverse effects of climate change based on the Supreme Court judgement of 2024.

The declaration also urged Mandate Corporate Research Responsibility (CRR) to promote home-grown Research, so that corporates be mandated to commit at least 25 per cent of of their CSR support towards R&D on climate mitigation with a prioritization of indigenous technologies and practices. It also urged the Governments for the legal recognition and expansion of sacred groves as protected areas, inspired by traditional reverence for nature and to integrate them into national carbon sink targets. The State Governments should establish and strengthen State Climate Councils with youth and civil society representation to revive ancient sustainable practices and adopt new innovations, it demanded.