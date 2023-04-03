Mysuru: MP requests not to raise toll fee of Expressway; NHAI holds hike

'In the new financial year , the charge of all toll roads in the country has increased. Accordingly, the Bengaluru -Mysuru Express Highway fare will increase. However, it is only a fortnight since the toll for this express highway started. The work is not yet complete. Therefore, I have requested the highway management authorities not to increase the toll and temporarily stop it'. Mysuru-Kodagu MP PratapSimha requested on social media that he is waiting for NHAI response. People are outraged that the toll has been increased on the highway





MP PratapSimha, who spoke about this on Facebook live, retweeted the same live and said that the toll rate has increased. As of now, the highway work has not been completed, so I have requested the highway authorities not to increase the toll rate of this highway for the time being, and temporarily suspend it. 'They are showing in the media that they have increased the toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru express highway. When we started March 14 toll was Rs 135 from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta. Now it has increased from Rs 135 to 165 .. The toll has been increased by more than 22% on all the toll roads under the National Highway Authority of India and the Road Transport Department across the country', he said.





'This toll rate increase is not limited only to this express Highway. The rate hike on all toll roads across the country came into effect from Saturday. But, it has been 15 days since we started the toll between Mysuru and Bengaluru and now suddenly it has been increased to 165 rupees. It is difficult to accept this in a way. However, this is a natural process. The higher toll rate has been fixed since the new financial year came nto effect from April 1. 30 rupees has been added to the Mysuru-Bengaluru road,' said MP PratapSimha. 'I spoke to NHAI Chairman, Project Director and Vivek, Regional Officer in Bangalore. This one toll rate should not be high, as the highway work has not been completed yet. I have requested to hold it temporarily. Awaiting their response. Please don't misunderstand this. This will be increased in all the highways of the country,' said the MP.







The decision of hike attracted sharp condemnation, outrage by thousands of commuters in social media. Followed by strong resentment The National Highways Authority of India on Saturday announced that the decision to raise toll charges on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by 22% has been put on hold. The decision was made after protests over raising toll charges on the expressway within a fortnight of the road opening for traffic."We have received directions from higher-ups not to collect the revised toll fee. Toll fees that were fixed earlier for using Bengaluru to Nidaghatta stretch of the expressway will continue," an official of NHAI told the media.




