MP Urges Regional Hospital Status for Mangaluru’s Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to elevate the Wenlock District Hospital to the status of a 'Regional Hospital,' citing its critical role in providing healthcare to multiple districts in Karnataka.

The appeal follows a remarkable surgical achievement by Wenlock's medical team, which saved the life of a 12-year-old boy from Assam. The boy, whose chest was impaled by a coconut shell and metal chain during an accident in Madikeri, was successfully treated through a complex surgery led by Dr. Suresh Pai from the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department. Capt. Chowta praised the team’s efforts, stating, “This demonstrates the expertise and dedication of doctors in our public healthcare system and showcases the hospital’s advanced capabilities.”

Wenlock Hospital, already a vital healthcare hub for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and seven neighbouring districts, has seen significant upgrades under Central Government initiatives. A ₹60-crore super-specialty block funded by the Smart City project was recently inaugurated, while ₹25.11 crore was allocated under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PMABHIM) for critical care and laboratory facilities.

Capt. Chowta emphasised the importance of further development, urging greater investments through CSR funds and government support. He argued that regional hospital status would bring increased funding, advanced infrastructure, and broader healthcare access.

“Designating Wenlock as a Regional Hospital will not only benefit the coastal region but also set a benchmark for public healthcare facilities in India,” he said.