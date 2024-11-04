MRPL Extends Support for TB Elimination in Karnataka

Mangalore : Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has donated Rs 1 crore to procure four CB-NAAT machines for the National TB Elimination Program. This funding will provide Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with two machines each, enhancing local health infrastructure for timely TB diagnosis. This initiative has been directed towards supporting India's goal of a TB-free nation by 2025.

This contribution is part of MRPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Arogya Samrakshan, which focuses on strengthening healthcare in communities. The CB-NAAT machines, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), offer advanced technology for faster and more reliable TB detection compared to conventional methods, ensuring 100% sample testing as per government guidelines.

During the formal handover ceremony, Shri B Prashnath Baliga, General Manager (CSR) of MRPL, presented the Letter of Intent to Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah, District Health Officer of Dakshina Kannada. Also present were MRPL officers Dr. Zahid Ali Khan, Dr. R. Aravindan, and Shri Steevan Pinto.

“Through this contribution, MRPL reaffirms its commitment to fostering a healthier future for the communities we serve,” remarked Shri B Prashnath Baliga. He emphasized that this initiative demonstrates MRPL's proactive approach to CSR, focusing on healthcare access and community well-being.

MRPL's support for the TB Elimination Program not only contributes to India's national mission but also brings healthcare improvements directly to local communities.