MRPL inaugurates state-of-the-art retail outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mangaluru Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), one of the largest refineries in the country and a subsidiary of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, has announced the opening of a cutting-edge retail outlet in Bengaluru. Located in Devanagonthi town in the Eastern Bengaluru urban district, this state-of-the-art marketing terminal aims to enhance the availability and distribution of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel.

The newly operational terminal, strategically positioned in the eastern part of Bangalore, adheres to the highest safety and environmental standards. Equipped with the latest technology, it is expected to play a pivotal role in MRPL’s ambitious goal of selling 1 million metric tonnes of fuel through its popular brand, “MRPL HiQ Auto Fuels.” Additionally, the terminal will facilitate the cost-effective placement of aviation turbine fuel near major airports, including Bengaluru.

Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, expressed optimism about the terminal’s impact. “This investment underscores our commitment to ensuring energy security while supporting the region’s economic development,” he stated. “We aspire to maximise revenue and value by expanding our retail network and aviation business in this rapidly developing region.”

MRPL currently operates over 100 retail outlets in northern Kerala and Karnataka, with more in the pipeline for the coming years. This new retail outlet in Bengaluru represents a significant step forward for the company’s growth and service to its customers.