Good response to signature campaign: Ambati

Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said the one-crore signature campaign undertaken by the party against the privatisation of government medical colleges has received tremendous response from the public.

Addressing the media at his residence here on Wednesday, he said that through this massive signature collection drive, it has become clear how much opposition there is among the people towards the coalition government.

He said, on December 15th, the signatures will be submitted to the central office at Tadepalli, and on the 17th, along with YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the one-crore signatures will be submitted to the Governor in Vijayawada. He further said, “we are digitsing the signatures collected from the people and the coalition government will have to face the people’s anger.”

He warned that if the government goes ahead with the privatisation of medical colleges, the YSR Congress Party will reverse it after coming back to power.

Guntur East YSRCP In-charge Noori Fatima said people across the state are strongly condemning the move to privatise government medical colleges. She said there was very good public response to the signature campaign conducted in Guntur East. She further said the coalition government must give up corporate-style policies. She said their struggle will not stop until the government withdraws its plans to privatise government medical colleges.