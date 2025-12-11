Arrangements for CM’s visit reviewed

Guntur: Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya along with district SP Vakul Jindal, DIG Satyesh Babu and Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha inspected the arrangements at the 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, in view of the programme scheduled on December 16, where Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will hand over appointment letters to the candidates selected for police constable posts.

The collector visited the venues proposed for holding the meeting and other programmes, and issued necessary instructions to the officials. She gave suggestions to the officials. Battalion SP Nagesh Babu, R&B SE Srinivasa Murthy, Mangalagiri municipal commissioner Aleem Basha, Mangalagiri Tahsildar Dinesh Raghavendra and other officials were present.