Youth must reject dynasty politics, says NPP Leader

Hyderabad: Gavvala Bharath Kumar, the Nation People’s Party (NPP) coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, urged young people to join politics and actively work for the nation’s progress. He warned that opportunistic and dynasty politics pose a significant threat to the country, asserting that the youth must become active leaders, not merely vote banks.

Addressing a gathering, Bharath criticised established parties for treating young people solely as a vote base. He then outlined several practical priorities the NPP supports, including controlling education and medical fees, better retirement and health benefits for employees, retirement security for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, reasonable working hours for police personnel, establishing farm support centres, providing timely Dearness Allowance (DA) and Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for government staff, offering free legal aid at the Mandal level, protecting contract and private-sector workers, and implementing measures to reduce workplace stress.

He commended Conrad Sangma for his honesty and leadership, and called upon the youth to rise, unite with the National People’s Party, and lead a movement for real politics, genuine change, and youth-centred leadership.