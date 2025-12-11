Medical college PPP issue rocks VMC Council meeting

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi turned contentious, with the ruling YSRCP raising key civic and administrative issues. The session saw heated exchanges between YSRCP and TDP members over the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the medical college and the recent demolition of 42 plots in the city. The YSRCP issued a notice under Section 88K, demanding the revocation of the PPP arrangement for the medical college.

Party corporators argued that medical education and public health institutions must be operated exclusively by the state government to safeguard public interest and to ensure affordability for students from weaker sections. TDP floor leader Balaswamy and other members countered the claims, leading to tense arguments between both sides. The debate intensified when YSRCP corporators raised the issue of the demolition of 42 residential plots. They alleged that the authorities carried out the demolitions in violation of Supreme Court orders and without proper notices, causing severe hardship to affected families.

The TDP assured that justice would be done to the victims, but Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi sought clarification from Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra about the rationale behind collecting taxes from these plot owners for over three decades if the structures were deemed illegal. Another point of conflict emerged when the council discussed the removal of the name of freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma (Chityala Ilamma) from a Kalyana Mandapam. Members strongly objected to the decision, following which Commissioner Dhyanachandra assured that her name would be restored. Despite the sharp exchanges, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi steered the meeting forward, ensuring that agenda items and the question hour were conducted as scheduled.