TGSRTC boon: ‘Hyderabad Connect’ to ferry 7.61L commuters from 373 clnys

Hyderabad: To enhance transportation services for citizens, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has launched a new initiative titled ‘Hyderabad Connect’. Under this programme, bus services have been introduced in more than 373 new colonies across Greater Hyderabad. The initiative is expected to benefit around 7.61 lakh residents living in these colonies.

The TGSRTC has announced that it is rapidly expanding its services across various localities and newly developed colonies in Hyderabad. To meet the transportation needs of these growing areas, the corporation has launched the ‘Hyderabad Connect’ initiative.

According to TGSRTC, the decision was finalised during a high-level review meeting chaired by TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy. Officials conducted field-level inspections across the city’s outskirts, covering nearly 30 circles and 150 wards, to assess the commuting needs of local residents.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “Under the ‘Hyderabad Connect’ initiative, these new services will benefit 7,61,200 citizens living in the identified colonies on the city outskirts.”

The minister said, the primary focus is on providing better connectivity for employees, especially IT and software professionals, travelling to major work hubs like Hi-tech City, Gachibowli, Financial District, Uppal and other employment clusters. This will not only save travel time but also reduce costs.

“The ‘Hyderabad Connect’ programme will be implemented in three phases. The first phase of services will be available in the most congested colonies. This decision was taken with the aim of reducing the use of private vehicles and preventing traffic congestion and air pollution,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.

The Corporation’s Managing Director said, “Out of a total of 373 colonies, 243 colonies have been selected in Hyderabad region and 130 colonies in Secunderabad region,” said Nagi Reddy.

In Hyderabad region --the Dilsukhnagar depot has the highest number with 55 colonies, followed by Rajendranagar (51), Midhani (42), Bandlaguda (34), Mehdipatnam (17), Ibrahimpatnam (14), Hayathnagar- 1 (12), Hayathnagar-2 (10), Falaknuma (7) and Maheshwaram (1). In Secunderabad Region the Jeedimetla has 36 colonies, Chengicherla (25), Kukatpally (21), Medchal (10), Uppal (10), HCU (8), Miyapur (7), Cantonment (6), Raniganj (4), and Kushaiguda (3) colonies, informed Nagi Reddy.

Meanwhile, Evey Trans Private Limited, in collaboration with the TGSRTC on Wednesday flagged off 65 new electric buses from Ranigunj depot under the TGSRTC 500 Low-Floor City Bus Project.

These 65 buses are part of the 100-bus allocation planned for the Ranigunj Depot, which now joins CNT, Miyapur, HCU, and Hayathnagar depots as one of the five key centres operating under the project.

Ponnam Prabhakar said, “These new buses will connect nearly 373 colonies. Over the last two years, our fleet has grown by 40 per cent. I am very happy to witness the launch of 65 new buses today, which will significantly strengthen urban connectivity,” said the minister.