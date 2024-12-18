MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has unveiled its lat-est Bitumen production unit, equipped with advanced ‘Biturox’ technology developed by Austria-based Pörner, a global leader in Bitumen solutions. De-signed by Engineers India Limited (EIL), the new facility is expected to signif-icantly enhance MRPL’s role in India’s infrastructure development.

The new production train, with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes, doubles MRPL’s Bitumen production capabilities. This expansion is poised to reduce India’s reliance on imported Bitumen and support the growing demand for high-quality materials essential for the nation’s expansive highway net-work.

India’s push for robust road infrastructure as a cornerstone of economic growth has created a surging demand for Bitumen. Recognising this need, MRPL initiated the expansion project in 2022. The state-of-the-art plant in Mangaluru can produce premium VG40 Bitumen while offering the flexibility to manufacture other grades, such as VG30, ensuring consistent supply for di-verse road construction needs.