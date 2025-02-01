MUDA case petitioner complains to police about black magic against him

Bengaluru: In an interesting development, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case petitioner Snehmayi Krishna complained to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal on Saturday alleging black magic against him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's supporters.

Snehamayi Krishna claimed that black magic was performed to "control" him.

He said, "The black magic is conducted to ensure that I and another activist Gangaraju, should come under the spell and withdraw the case against CM Siddaramaiah and his wife B. M. Parvathi."

"It is being done to force me to withdraw the petition in the High Court seeking the CBI probe into the MUDA case," he underlined.

The Karnataka High Court has reserved the matter for judgment in this regard.

The incident of black magic being conducted keeping the photos of Snehamayi Krishna and Gangaraju was reported on Friday in the Barke Police Station limits in Mangaluru.

The Barke Police had registered a case in this regard and the Mangaluru Police Commissioner had stated that they got information that the black magic was done to empower Snehamayi Krishna and Gangaraju.

Barke police had booked Ram Sena leader Prasad Attavar under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Blackmagic Act. The videos of animal sacrifice and black magic were found on his phone.

The video showed a series of animal sacrifices and blood offered to deities. It also showed a piece of paper mentioning the names of Prasad Attavar, Snehamayi Krishna, Gangaraju, Srinidhi and Suma Acharya.

The photos of Snehamayi Krishna and Gangaraju were placed before deities. The blood of sacrificed animals was spilt on the photos.

Earlier, Snehamayi Krishna complained against Srinidhi and others for allegedly attempting to influence him with money to withdraw the complaint against CM Siddaramaiah's family in the MUDA case before.

He also alleged that Srinidhi had contacted his family members also.