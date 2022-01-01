MUDA evicts squatter, recovers house worth 75 lakh in Mysuru

Mysuru: Continuing the drive against encroachment of properties of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), officials have reclaimed a house worth Rs 75 lakh in the city.



In an early morning operation on Friday, MUDA officials evicted a family illegally occupying an MIG house at Ramakrisna Nagar 'I' block in the city. One Kumar Kranti had been staying in the house for the past 15 years. Since October 16, he paid a rent of Rs 8000 to one Raghu.

Saraswathipuram police made tight security during the anti-encroachment operation. MUDA Commissioner Dr D B Natesh who supervised the drive directed the officers to look into the possibilities of similar cases, if any, in other areas.

After evicting the family, MUDA officials put up a banner, warning trespassers of prosecution.

MUDA recently took into its possession 6.14 acres of land worth 160 crore in Survey No 123/1 in Basavanalli on the outskirts of the city. Armed with a court order, MUDA officials in an early morning drive with police security dismantled a shed on the land encroached by land sharks. The land was acquired on December 23, 1991/1992 by the Authority to develop second phase of Vijayanagar Fourth Stage layout.