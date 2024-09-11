Multi-vehicle collision on Shiradi Ghat

Sakleshpura: A fatal accident occurred near Kempuhole on the ShiradiGhat section of National Highway 75, involving two cars and a truck. The collision claimed the life of Chandregowda, a 50-year-old resident of Hassan district, while five other people were reportedly injured.

Two passengers from one of the cars, sustained serious injuries. They were first taken to the Sakleshpura Government Hospital for initial treatment and were later moved to a facility in Hassan for specialised care. The incident unfolded when two cars, traveling from Dharmasthala to Bengaluru, attempted to overtake one another. During the manoeuvre, one of the vehicles crashed into a fully loaded truck that was headed to Mangaluru. The collision took place on a sharp bend, with the truck narrowly avoiding a fall into a deep gorge.

Local police from Sakleshpur visited the accident site, conducted an investigation, and have since registered a case. Further details surrounding the cause of the crash are still being looked into.