Mumbai-Mangaluru Express upgraded with modern LHB coaches

Mangaluru: Passengers travelling on the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express (Train No. 12133/134) can now experience enhanced comfort with the introduction of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The upgraded coaches were introduced on March 1 for trains departing from Mumbai and on March 2 for services originating from Mangaluru Junction, similarly all the rakes formed for subsequent schedules had LHB coaches.

Earlier in February, the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Matsyagandha Express (Train No. 12620/619) also received LHB coaches, with the upgrade implemented on February 17 for the train departing from Mangaluru and February 18 for the Mumbai-bound service. The upgrade was further extended to the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Express (Train No. 16347/348), which shares rakes with the Matsyagandha Express, on February 16 and 17.

The transition from traditional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) rakes to LHB coaches marks a significant improvement in passenger experience, as LHB coaches offer better safety features, higher speed potential, and enhanced ride comfort.

Changes in coach composition

Prior to the upgrade, the CST-Mangaluru Express operated with 17 ICF coaches, including one AC 2-tier cum AC 3-tier, one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, seven sleeper class, two general second-class, and two luggage-cum-brake vans. With the introduction of LHB coaches, the train now comprises 16 coaches, featuring two AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, five sleeper class, four general second-class, one generator car, and one luggage-cum-brake van.

Similarly, the Matsyagandha Express, which previously had 23 ICF coaches—including two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, four general second-class, and two luggage-cum-brake vans—has now been upgraded to 22 LHB coaches. The new configuration includes two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, two AC 3-tier economy, eight sleeper class, four general second-class, one luggage-cum-brake van, and one generator car.

A long-awaited upgrade

The Mumbai-Mangaluru Superfast Express was originally launched in 2009 between Mumbai CST and Karwar, before being extended to Mangaluru in 2010 under the supervision of then Minister of State for Railways, K.H. Muniyappa. Meanwhile, the Matsyagandha Express has been operating since May 1, 1998, when it was flagged off by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Railway Minister George Fernandes. It was introduced alongside the commissioning of the 744-km-long Konkan Railway network.

The demand for newer coaches had been raised multiple times, particularly regarding the ageing rakes of the Matsyagandha Express. Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary had recently urged the Railway Ministry to address this issue, leading to the introduction of the LHB coaches. The upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the safety, speed, and comfort of passengers travelling along this vital railway corridor.