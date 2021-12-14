Muppane Will Host A Two-Day Frog Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, the district will host the state's first frog festival at Muppane Nature Camp on the backwaters of Sharavathi near Kargal in Sagar taluk. 'Kappe Habba-2021' event will be conducted to raise public awareness about frog conservation. The two-day festival will include frog watching and moth observations.

According to sources, the festival will also vote a resolution declaring a state frog, which is expected to be the Malabar Tree Toad. Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, will open the festival at 10 a.m. in the presence of Ritu Kakkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Information and Technology). At 11:15 a.m., a presentation titled 'World of Amphibians-Basic Information' will be provided.

At 12:15 p.m., a documentary about frogs will be shown. At 2 p.m., a talk on the 'Need for Research and Citizen Science' will be given. At 3.15 p.m., another presentation on the 'Role of DNA Barcoding in Amphibian Conservation' will indeed be given. At 4.45 p.m., Shivamogga DCF B M Ravindrakumar will raise a specific speech on it.

Meanwhile, in fact, experts are becoming increasingly concerned that many frog and other amphibian species are in grave danger. There are both basic and complex conservation efforts that will safeguard the survival of our native frog species in the future. Amphibians, or frogs, are amphibians, which is a Greek term that means 'two lives.'

The majority of adult frogs reside in wet areas near streams or ponds in the forests. They go to ponds, marshes, and seasonal pools to lay their eggs during mating season, which occurs in the spring. The eggs begin to hatch.

Tadpoles are a fully aquatic stage that breathes through gills and feeds on algae. Depending on the species, there are a variety of options.They can spend up to a year in the tadpole stage before developing legs and lungs and moving on lands. Small fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and rodents are all eaten by some frogs. A robust frog population was shown to be eliminating over 50,000 insects per acre per year from one location under examination in a recent survey.