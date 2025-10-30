Murder confirmed in Asundi youth’s death case

The mysterious death of a young man named Ravi from Asundi village in Ballari taluk has now been confirmed as a case of murder. The police from Paramadevanahalli (P.D. Halli) station have arrested ten persons in connection with the crime, Ballari Superintendent of Police Dr. Shobharani V.J. said.

On the morning of October 24, the body of Ravi Kumar was found near the bypass road on the Ballari–Asundi route. He had sustained severe injuries to his head and forehead, leading investigators to initially suspect an accident. However, further inquiry and complaints from Ravi’s family revealed that old enmity and personal rivalry may have been the motive behind his murder.

Following this, a case was registered at the P.D. Halli police station. Under the guidance of SP Dr. Shobharani and ASP Naveen Kumar, a special team comprising Ballari Rural (Siruguppa) DySP Malatesh Koonabevu, CPI L. Rudrappa, PI N. Satish, PSI A. Kalinga, PSI M.G. Thimmareddy, HC Praveen, and other personnel conducted an in-depth investigation.

Within just two days, the police successfully cracked the case and arrested the suspects identified as Dodda Honnooraswamy alias Ricky, Shekhar alias Uddehal Shekhar, Dubbu Honnooraswamy, Dodda Erappa, Nagaraj, Auto Ereswamy, Prakash, Surendra, Honnooraswamy alias Agasara Honnooraswamy, and Prasad.

Weapons used in the crime and two motorbikes were seized from the accused. The arrested individuals were produced before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody. SP Dr. Shobharani appreciated the swift and efficient investigation carried out by the P.D. Halli police team.