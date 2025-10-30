Live
- South Korea likely needs 10 yrs to build nuclear-powered sub: Navy chief
- Carlsen wins Clutch Chess Champions Showdown, Gukesh finishes fourth
- RG Kar convict Sanjoy Roy's sister, brother-in-law booked for 'murder' of his minor niece
- NMDC posts 33 pc surge in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,694 crore
- Mobile apps asking for location can leak significant private information: IIT Delhi
- Centre tightens verification of weights and measures to protect consumers
- Vodafone Idea, other telecom shares slip after SC's written order on AGR dues
- CM Revanth Reddy reviews on cyclone affected areas, emphasises on paddy procurement
- 'Two Yuvraj’ are ‘deceiving’ people of Bihar with false promises: PM Modi
- Telangana names U-19 Team for National Wrestling C’ship
Murder confirmed in Asundi youth’s death case
Police arrest 10 accused within two days
The mysterious death of a young man named Ravi from Asundi village in Ballari taluk has now been confirmed as a case of murder. The police from Paramadevanahalli (P.D. Halli) station have arrested ten persons in connection with the crime, Ballari Superintendent of Police Dr. Shobharani V.J. said.
On the morning of October 24, the body of Ravi Kumar was found near the bypass road on the Ballari–Asundi route. He had sustained severe injuries to his head and forehead, leading investigators to initially suspect an accident. However, further inquiry and complaints from Ravi’s family revealed that old enmity and personal rivalry may have been the motive behind his murder.
Following this, a case was registered at the P.D. Halli police station. Under the guidance of SP Dr. Shobharani and ASP Naveen Kumar, a special team comprising Ballari Rural (Siruguppa) DySP Malatesh Koonabevu, CPI L. Rudrappa, PI N. Satish, PSI A. Kalinga, PSI M.G. Thimmareddy, HC Praveen, and other personnel conducted an in-depth investigation.
Within just two days, the police successfully cracked the case and arrested the suspects identified as Dodda Honnooraswamy alias Ricky, Shekhar alias Uddehal Shekhar, Dubbu Honnooraswamy, Dodda Erappa, Nagaraj, Auto Ereswamy, Prakash, Surendra, Honnooraswamy alias Agasara Honnooraswamy, and Prasad.
Weapons used in the crime and two motorbikes were seized from the accused. The arrested individuals were produced before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody. SP Dr. Shobharani appreciated the swift and efficient investigation carried out by the P.D. Halli police team.