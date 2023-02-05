'My vote is not for sale' campaign launched

Mysuru: The campaign 'My vote is not for sale' was launched on Thursday at the Freedom Fighters' park by the State Backward Classes Vigilant Forum. Assembly elections will be held in the state in a few months. Politicians are more likely to lure voters than ever before. But, the members vowed that 'we will not sell our votes'. State Backward Classes Vigilant Forum President KS Shivaramu said that the Election Commission needs to do the job of curbing this act. In this regard, the Chief Election Commissioner needs to take bold action. "There is a need to vote consciously in the next elections by pledging not to sell votes for money, by doing so, voters should show their bold desire to save and develop the Constitution," he said.

Recently, BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi said in an open meeting that they will buy votes by giving 6,000 rupees to the voters, which is a mockery of democracy. By taking action against them, the Election Commission should show its strength and fulfil the hope of democracy. He lamented that otherwise, people think the Election Commission is dead.

'Voters have lost their existence in present society due to politicians and capitalists. In order to regain the lost value, we have to get over the habit of selling votes 'the official said. He said that 'we as voters should be determined not to sell our votes. Selling votes for oppression by money, caste, lure is a danger to democracy. We have a great democratic parliamentary system modelled in India by the Constitution given by Dr.BR Ambedkar. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the ideal democracy and make it more powerful. KS Shivaram demanded that seniors, juniors and youth should work responsibly as guardians of democracy.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri in the 'Need for Reforms in Electoral System' programme held in Mangaluru last year said that there should be a no vote for sale movement to be held. While inaugurating a programme on the need for reforms in the election system organized by the Dakshina Kannada District Administration at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, he said that the youth should be the guardians of this system. It is not our responsibility to leave the police as the guardians of the system. He said that the role of youth is important in building the future of this nation in a democratic system.