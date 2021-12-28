Mysore: Greens perform final rites to tree cut by MCC

Mysore: Environmentalists on Monday resorted a novel protest against felling of trees in the city's Yadavagiri layout. The tree lovers alleged that four trees were cut overnight in front of a hospital on Vivekananda Road near the Yadavagiri Tarasu circle. The Gulmohar tree providing shade to patients for over 40 years, clean air besides being a delightful sight to see, in front of the hospital, was cut outraging the tree lovers.

As a mark of their protest, the environmentalists performed final rites to the cut tree. They also offered floral tributes to the tree that 'gave oxygen and shelter from sun to lakhs of people as well as a lovely home to birds and insects'. With heavy hearts, the protesters said how "We lost you today, it's painful." They took a pledge to prevent cutting of trees anywhere in city in future.

They came down heavily on the forest department and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials for allowing such assault on trees. They said according to Tree Protection Act, forest officials can impose a fine up to Rs 50,000 for cutting a tree without permission. They urged forest authorities to impose three times of the fine as penalty on those responsible for felling the tree and initiate legal action.