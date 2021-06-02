Mysore new mayor election on June 11

Mysuru: The election to elect new mayor of Mysuru city corporation will be held on June 11. Former mayor Rukmini Madegowda lost her membership following an order of the Karnataka High Court for allegedly concealing her source of income in the election affidavit. In the corporation elections, Rajani Annaiah who contested against Rukmini was defeated.

She filed a petition in the district court seeking Rukmini's election as void for hiding source of her income. The charge was proved against her in the court which declared her election as void and ordered the authorities concerned to declare Rajini as elected member of the corporation since she secured second highest votes. Rukmini appealed against the verdict in High Court where she faced defeat again. The HC disqualified Rukmini and ordered for fresh election in the particular ward.



MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag told reporters that the high court order reached her office on Tuesday. The regional commissioner fixed June 11 as the date for election of new mayor. She said up to election of new mayor present deputy mayor would act as mayor.