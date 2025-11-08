Mysore Saree Udyog revives hand-woven Mysore Crepe product

In a world where fast fashion dominates and machines rule the looms, we are journeying back to a time when every thread told a story, every weave was a craft, and every saree was a soulful creation.Mysore Saree Udyog is proud to be the first to revive the traditional handwoven Mysore Crepe saree, bringing back a textile heritage that defined the golden era of Indian weaving. Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU) proudly announces the revival of the handwoven Mysore Crepe saree, a heritage textile that once defined the golden era of Indian weaving.

Known for its fluid drape, rich solid colours, and minimalist elegance, the Mysore Crepe saree was historically handwoven with pure silk between the 1920s and 1940s. Over time, mechanization overtook this artisanal craft, leaving only fragments of the tradition. Today, MSU has restored the craft to its authentic form.