Mysore Unveils "Brand Mysore" Logo and Tagline to Boost Global Tourism

Mysuru: The cultural city of Mysuru has taken a significant step towards global branding by unveiling its official logo and tagline - "Brand Mysore: Namma Paramparae, Nimma thana " (Our Heritage, Your Place). This initiative aims to promote tourism, art, culture, and heritage of the district on a wider international stage.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, was graced by Tourism Minister HK Patil. During his address, he highlighted the importance of this branding effort, stating that it "will have many advantages." He emphasized the need to move beyond the perception of Mysore as solely a "city of palaces" and showcase its diverse tourist attractions.

Patil acknowledged the limitations of the government in solely protecting the city's rich heritage and urged for public participation. He announced plans to identify and protect 500 historical monuments, and further revealed the upcoming implementation of a "monument adoption" process, encouraging community involvement in preserving Mysore's cultural treasures.

The "Brand Mysore" logo incorporates key elements symbolic of the city's identity, including an elephant carrying an ambari (a decorated palanquin), Gandaberunda, the emblem of the Yaduvamsha kings, Mysore silk ,Palace arches,Mysore jasmine and Mysore betel leaces.

These elements effectively capture the essence of Mysore's heritage and culture. The accompanying tagline, "Namma Paramparae, Nimma thana ," translates to "Our heritage, your place," emphasizing the inclusivity and welcoming spirit of the city. This tagline resonates with both local residents and potential tourists, inviting them to explore and experience the unique charm of Mysore.

To develop the logo and tagline, a competition was organized across four categories, inviting local talent to contribute. Over 150 contestants participated, showcasing their creativity and passion for their city. The top entries were awarded cash prizes, recognizing their valuable contributions to this branding initiative.

With its captivating logo, meaningful tagline, and community-driven selection process, "Brand Mysore" is poised to effectively promote the city's cultural richness and vibrant tourism potential on a global platform. This strategic effort is expected to attract more visitors, boost the local economy, and solidify Mysore's position as a leading cultural and tourism destination in India and beyond.