MySugar factory faces backlash amid technical issues and farmer unrest

Mandya: The MySugar Factory in Mandya, the lifeline of the district’s farmers and the only government-owned sugar factory in Karnataka, finds itself once again in the eye of controversy. Established in 1932, this historic factory has seen its share of ups and downs, with a long history marked by financial losses, corruption, and shutdowns. Despite efforts by the state government to revive the factory, recent technical problems have led to the suspension of sugarcane milling, leaving farmers in distress.

The factory, which had been shut down for several years due to financial difficulties, was given a new lease on life when the state Congress government released Rs 50 crores last year. This financial injection allowed the factory to crush 2,41,000 metric tons of sugarcane during the last season, marking a significant achievement in its revival. For the current 2024-25 season, the factory set an ambitious target of crushing 2,50,000 metric tons of sugarcane. The management even initiated a sugarcane awareness drive on June 30 to encourage farmers to supply their produce.

Cane milling began on August 2, with farmers diligently supplying their sugarcane to the factory using bullock carts. However, just as the season was gaining momentum, a technical glitch brought operations to a sudden halt. For the past five days, milling has been suspended, and the sugarcane brought by the farmers is now drying under the harsh sun. This has led to growing frustration among the farmers, who are now facing significant financial losses as they cannot sell their sugarcane elsewhere due to prior agreements with the factory.

The situation has reignited the anger of the farmers, many of whom are already grappling with the challenges of declining profits and increasing costs. The recurring issues at MySugar Factory have left them feeling betrayed by a system that they feel is failing to protect their interests.