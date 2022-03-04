Mysuru: Aided schools, colleges to be closed from today

Mysuru: State-aided Schools and Colleges Employees Association would launch statewide agitation from March 4 urging the state government to fulfill their various demands.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the Association District President Dr A Sharat Kumar said that a protest is planned on March 4 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the fulfillment of various long-standing demands including the release of the old fixed pension for employees of state-aided schools appointed before April 1, 2006.

It is revealed that more than one lakh employees from around the state, including 1000 from Mysuru, will be participating in the protest. Seeking fulfillment of their demands, the staff of aided schools and colleges have threatened to indefinitely shut down educational institutions also.

He said, "Many employees of aided schools and colleges are deprived of old pension benefits. They must be immediately handed over their rightful pension. New Pension Scheme Arogya Siri (Jyothi Sanjeevini)should be released for those employees recruited after April 1, 2006."

He further added, "The accreditation renewal of schools should be simplified. The subsidised school children should be provided with all facilities as provided by the government school children. Recruited before 2000 the 'D' group's employees without approval must be made permanent."