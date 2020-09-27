Mysuru all set to celebrate World Tourism Day 

Mysuru: While tourism sector in Karnataka is losing over Rs 28,000 crore this year due to covid 19 pandemic situation, Mysuru which is a major tourism destination and is gearing up to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sunday, by promoting tourism with a message that, "Tourism sector is open and safe with all precautionary measures". Tourism stake holders are planning to explore village tourism as one of the promotional measures.



And tourism department is also coming up with several measures to attract tourists, and one such is to introduce double decker open buses in Mysuru during Dasara, with which one can enjoy all heritage structures during the day and glimpse of illuminated Mysuru city during the night.

According to C A Jayakumar og Mysuru travel agents association, they plan to celebrate tourism day by distributing roses and sweets and greet tourists at Mysuru Palace on Sunday. And as per this year's tourism day theme, "tourism and rural development" they are planning to explore village tourism by coming up with packages to unveil culture, traditions, rural folk arts including Veeraghaase, Dollu kunitha. And this will also benefit rural people economically, he said.

Speaking to the The Hans India, Mysuru regional Manager of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, said that, they are coming up with four double decker buses, with the capacity of thirty people each in Mysuru. And these buses will function as hop on hop off buses. So with a single ticket, a tourist can visit all the tourism destinations in Mysuru, including Mysuru Palace, Zoo, Karanji lake and others, and even have glimpse of heritage structures. The pre recorded audio in the bus, will describe about each heritage structure enroute.

While they plan to ply it every 20 minutes, if tourists get down from one bus to see Zoo, they can catch another double decker bus to see the next destination with the same ticket.