Mysuru Band House to be renovated at Rs 64 lakh

Mysuru: This cultural city which has earned a name all over the world for its heritage structures will restore the 102-year-old Band House in Nazarbad at a cost of Rs 64 lakh.



The Mysuru-based Bank Note Paper Mill Limited (BNPML) has taken up the task of the revival of the bandstand as a part of its CSR programme. The police commissioner's office was situated in this building until a year ago when it was relocated to a new building.

After signing an MoU with the department of archaeology, heritage, and museums, Bank Note Paper Mill Limited (BNPML) has begun restoration work. The open courtyard building with a gable tiled roof was built in 1920 for the Palace band's practice, according to history. The groundwork for the building's restoration work was laid after the tender procedure was completed.