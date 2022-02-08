Mysuru bandh call evokes mixed response

Mysuru: The Mysuru bandh called by various Dalit organisations in Mysuru on Monday in protest against the Raichur District Principal and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gowda for allegedly insulting the national leader Dr B R Ambedkar evoked poor response as police did not give permission for Bandh.



The activists staged a slew of protests at vantage points across the heritage city. The bandh organisers said the emergency services will not be disturbed on Monday.

However, Mysuru Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta warned the activists that they will take action against them if they organise the bandh as it is against the judgment of the Supreme Court and will disturb people's daily life. "If anyone holds a bandh forcefully, we will initiate legal action," he warned.

More than 40 organisations have joined in supporting the Mysuru Bandh including Varuna Constituency Congress MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and supporters at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of Mysuru Palace. The Mysuru Bar Association members staged a protest in front of the Mysuru Law Courts Complex at Krishna Raja Boulevard here.

Several members of progressive organisations gathered near the KSRTC Bus Station on Mother Theresa Road in the city, demanding stringent action against the Judge Mallikarjuna Gowda. The Bus services were disrupted for sometime. They also appealed to the public to extend support for the protest and cooperate with them.

The Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) informed that all the business establishments will remain open on Monday.BS Prashanth, president of FOAM said, "We highly respect our Constitutional architect Dr Ambedkar. Since the pandemic outbreak, there has been one or the other bandh-like situation in the country. If we close down the business establishments and shops again, it will cause more loss to business and for trade-offs. So while we offer moral support to the band, we make it clear that the shops are open as usual and business is going on as usual."

Several organisations under the banner Samvidhana Rakshana Samithi had united to observe the Mysuru bandh