Mysuru City Corporation officials log into boss’s system, give tax relief 

Mysuru: The State government has introduced online property tax payment system to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of public money. But a few officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) allegedly misused the system to steal lakhs of rupees.

In online tax payment there is no option to partial payment of property and water and other taxes. However, the commissioner of MCC has powers to allow partial payments in special cases.

This can be done only through commissioner's login. Shockingly, it was discovered during tax recovery progress review meeting that some officials accepted partial payment from the owners of property causing loss to the corporation.

For instance, a shopping complex owner in Lashkar Mohalla in Zone VII had owed Rs 70.37 lakh tax for 2020-21. But officials accepted Rs 59.53 lakh by using commissioner's login ID. The owner got a huge relief to the tune of Rs 10.84 lakh. During an enquiry it was found that MCC revenue division deputy commissioner Dr Nagaraju, Zone VII assistant commissioner M Nanjundaiah, revenue officer P Babu and revenue inspectors B Nagesh Gowda and B Siddaraju logged in through commissioner's ID and allowed partial payment.

When contacted, MCC commissioner N Lakshmikanth Reddy told this paper that only full property tax payment was allowed through online. "Some officials misused my login ID without intimating me." He said he served a notice to all the officials involved in the abuse of the system. "We are also verifying other partial payments," he said and assured that a disciplinary action would be initiated against the guilty after the probe.