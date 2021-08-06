Top
Mysuru: Civic worker hangs self as GP fails to pay salary for six months

Highlights

A civic worker of gram panchayat ended his life on Wednesday allegedly due to non-payment of salary for six months by the government.

Mysuru: A civic worker of gram panchayat ended his life on Wednesday allegedly due to non-payment of salary for six months by the government. The deceased was identified as Ranga (40), a worker of Kalale gram panchayat in Nanjanagud taluk.

According to reports, he borrowed money from friends and neighbours

to tide over the crisis as he had not got salary for six months due to shortage of funds in GP. He also borrowed money to perform the marriages of his three daughters. On Wednesday he came to panchayat and urged the GP secretary to pay him his salary pending since January. In the afternoon he took extreme step. Nanjanagudu rural police registered a case.

