Mysuru: Corporator's comment against PM Modi sets off uproar in MCC council meet

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council meeting witnessed a flash protest over the remarks of a JDS corporator making a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi washing the feet of sanitation workers at Prayagraj in February last year.

BJP corporator Shantamma, a former pourakarmika, raised the issues facing sanitation workers and flaws in the existing laws intended to protect their interests. JDS corporator K V Sridhar ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi washing the feet of pourakarmikas and called it as a poll gimmick.

It didn't go down well with BJP corporators who trooped into the well of the council and gathered near Mayor's podium. They raised slogans against ruling party - JDS and Congress. BJP corporators also raised slogans and Congress and JDS retaliated with equal vigour. Later, a heated debate witnessed.

BJP corporators wanted to know what was the fuss about when the council was discussing pourakarmikas and their shortage hampering cleanliness in wards.

Though Mayor Aftab Ahmed made a bid to pacify the angry corporators, they refused to budge. Later, the meeting was adjourned.