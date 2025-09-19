Mysuru Dasara inauguration: SC to hear plea against govt’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2025 festivities.

The petition was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran. Counsel for the petitioner sought urgent hearing, citing that the festival is scheduled to begin on September 22 and the government’s move violated long-held traditions.

The counsel argued that allowing a non-Hindu to perform the inaugural rituals to Goddess Chamundeshwari was against the cultural and religious customs of Mysuru. Responding to these submissions, CJI Gavai assured that the matter would be taken up for hearing. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had recently announced that Mushtaq would inaugurate the annual Dasara celebrations. The decision has triggered sharp opposition from pro-Kannada and Hindu organizations, who accuse the author of making statements in the past that were “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Kannada.”

This is not the first legal challenge to the government’s decision. The Karnataka High Court had earlier dismissed similar petitions, including one filed by former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. The High Court noted that there was no violation of constitutional or legal provisions, and that the state government was free to choose the chief guest for the event. The bench had also observed that the petitioners failed to establish how inviting a person of another faith to inaugurate a state-organized cultural program violated constitutional values.

Traditionally, the Mysuru Dasara is inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills with the offering of floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, considered the presiding deity of Mysuru and the royal Wadiyar family. The ceremony is performed amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, with the chief guest showering flower petals on the idol.

This year’s 11-day festivities will begin on September 22 with Banu Mushtaq offering prayers at Chamundi Hills. On October 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will perform the Nandi Dhwaja pooja near the palace Anjaneyaswamy temple to flag off the traditional Jambu Savari procession.

Alongside the inauguration, events such as flower shows, wrestling bouts, food festivals, book exhibitions, and illumination displays will be launched. Youth Dasara at Uttanahalli is slated for September 23. Air shows will be held at Bannimantap on September 27 and October 1, while a spectacular drone show featuring 3,000 drones is planned for September 28, 29, October 1 and 2.