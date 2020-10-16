Mysuru illuminated ahead of Dasara festivities

Mysuru: Though Mysuru Dasara this time is going to be simple because of the coronavirus, the legacy of its grandeur will be carried on. As the 10-day festivities will begin from Saturday, an atmosphere of gaiety pervades Mysuru as the entire city is illuminated with colourful lights at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

CESC (Chamundeswari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd) executive engineer B K Yogesh told The Hans India that they have used LED bulbs for illumination and 3,000 units (Kilowatt-hour) of electricity would be required for two hours per day between 7 pm and 9 pm from October 17 to October 26. They are spending Rs 3 crore of CESC funds for this purpose.

What stands out is an illuminated design with Covid-19 awareness as the theme. The welcome sign atop Chamundi hills twinkles while the Jayachamara Wadiyar statue at Hardinge circle shines resplendently in multicolours.

The CESC has illuminated 50-km length of 12 major city roads. Though Dasara jumbo savari will be restricted within the Mysuru Palace premises, the Raja Marga -- 4.8-km-long procession route from Chamaraja circle at the north gate of Mysuru Palace via Chamaraja circle, KR circle, and Sayyaji Rao Road via Ayurvedic hospital circle, Highway circle to Bannimantap -- has been illuminated. Several other major roads in the heart of the city including the road between Hardinge circle and Chamaraja circle, Devraj Urs road, Railway station road, Irwin road, Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bhai road, Mysuru city corporation road behind Mysuru Palace, Krishnaraja Boulevard, Ballal circle road, MG road, Mysuru-Bengaluru road, Chamundi hills road, Bannimantap road are all illuminated.