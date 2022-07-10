Mysuru man claims 50% share in Jayalalithaa’s property

Mysuru: A resident of Vyasapura in the city has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, claiming a share in the former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalitha's property.

Vasudevan, 83, claimed that he was the son of Jayamma, the first wife of Jayaram, father of Jayalalithaa. Jayaram married Vedamma as second

wife. Jayalalitha and Jayakumar were born to Vedamma. Vasudevan is the only child from the first marriage. He said when his mother Jayamma filed suit against Jayaram for maintenance in 1950 in Mysuru court, Jayalalitha and Jayakumar were also respondents.

He said that the parties reached a compromise in the case. Vasudevan claims that since Jayakumar predeceased Jayalalitha, he is the legal heir of the late CM of Tamil Nadu. In his petition, he prays that the court grant him 50 percent share in the property of late Jayalalithaa. The Madras High Court in 2020 delivered a judgement, declaring Jayalalithaa's brother Jayakumar's son J Deepak and daughter J Deepa as her legal heirs. Vasudevan has appealed for a corrigendum to the 2020 judgment and inclusion of his name as one of the legal heirs.

A woman named Amrutha also has filed a suit in Madras High Court claiming she is legal heir of Jayalalitha. She said was born to Jayalalitha and yesteryear's Telugu actor late Shobhan Babu. But the court dismissed the petition saying that her claim was fake.