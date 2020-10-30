Only 200 take part in Chamundi Rathotsava

Mysuru: Chamundeswari Rathotsava at Chamundi hills in Mysuru, was held in a very simple way, following all traditions and government's Covid guidelines on Thursday morning. A small chariot instead of traditional big one this year as part of scaling down of the festivities in view of the virus scare.

The Rathotsava which is held after Dasara is usually pulled by at least 50,000 people every year. But this year hardly 200 people including elected representatives and a few residents of Chamundi hills participated.

Attired in half white sherwani and green turbon, scion of royal family of Mysuru, Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launched the Rathotsava by pulling the rope of the chariot carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari, the family deity of the royal family, at auspicious Dhanur lagna between 9.40am and 10.05am.

Later speaking to media persons, Sri Yaduveer said, "Owing to Covid-19, it became necessary to celebrate Rathotsava in a simple way this year, but all the traditions are followed. We have prayed for good health and prosperity of the people," he said.

Chamundeswari constituency MLA G T Devegowda and his legislative colleague S A Ramadas also participated in the event.

To prevent gathering of large number of people for Rathotsava, the entry of general public to Chamundi hills was banned from 6 pm on Wednesday to 12 pm on Thursday.

After participating in Chamundeshwari Rathotsava, Sri Yaduveer also visited Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundaradevi temple at Uththanahalli, and Srikanteswara temple at Nanjangud.