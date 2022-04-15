Mysuru: Painting competition for children

Mysuru: The Mysuru Rail Museum, founded in 1979, has in its collection several century-old artifacts having immense heritage value, such as steam locomotives, royal carriages and other system equipment when the first railway started in this region in the 1880s.

On April 18, coinciding with the International Day of Monuments and Sites

2022, being observed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites,

ICIMOS, a professional association that works for the conservation and protection of cultural heritage around the world, the Mysuru Rail Museum will be conducting a painting competition for children from 10 AM to 12.30 PM at the Rail Museum, according to Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr PRO.

There is no entry fee and the competition is open to children in two age groups - 5-11 years and 12-15 years. The registration will be accepted up to 3 PM of April 17.

The theme is Indian Railways to 'Go Green' by 2030. The writing materials have to be brought by the participants. The railways will supply drawing sheets free.