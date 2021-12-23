Mysuru: Rea Elizabeth wins six medals in national speed roller skating competition

Mysuru: Rea Elizabeth Achaiah, a 20-year-old Information Science Engineering student from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, has won three gold, two silver medals and a bronze at 59th National Speed Roller Skating competition in Delhi recently.

Rea Elizabeth is one of the four participants representing Karnataka in 59th National Speed Roller Skating competition at senior level. Her six medal haul in national competition has brought laurels to the State.

Rea has won gold medals in the 500-meter Rink, 15,000mt Relay, and Road One Lap. She has won silver medals in the 42-km marathon and 15-km Road Elimination and bronze in 200-m Dublin Sprint.

"The achievement of Rea who is studying the 5th semester engineering at VVCE is something that the whole State would be proud of," said Prof B. Sadashive Gowda, principal of the college..

Putaswamy Gowda, director of physical education at VVCE, said Rea has earned fame for being the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in South Korea.

Rea, who had participated in Junior Olympics selections, said she is now eying the next Asian Games and the Berlin Marathon. The 20-year-old also aspires to join the Indian Air Force.