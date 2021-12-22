Mysuru: School bus catches fire minutes after dropping students

Mysuru: A parked bus belonging to DTNM English school caught fire in Periyapatna near here on Wednesday.

The bus driver dropped the students at their homes in the afternoon and drove back to the school where he parked it. Just minutes after it was parked, the bus went up in flames. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Three other buses also suffered partial damage as the fire spread. Periyapatna police are investigating. The incident shocked the parents of the students and school authorities at the thought of terrible casualties had the fire broken out in the bus a few minutes earlier.

