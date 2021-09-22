Mysuru: South Western Railway holds mock rescue operation

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) held a mock rescue operation, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Railway Police near Ashokpuram here on Tuesday morning.

The objective of the drill was to check the readiness of the forces concerned for any disaster.

The mock derailment of some of bogeys of a train set off a flurry of activity with an NDRF team, ambulance vehicles, fire extinguishers, top officials and Railway Police rushing to the spot.

Though it was a mock exercise, it looked like a real incident what with NDRF and others trying to rescue the "injured passengers" and rushing them to the nearest hospitals.

Talking on the occasion, an official said, "The exercise was held to check our readiness in case of an emergency. We wanted to give practical training to our staff."