Mysuru: Uprooted tree falls on passersby; girl killed, father critical

Mysuru /Mandya: The first showers of the year claimed two lives in Mysuru and Mandya districts.

A 12-year-old girl, Priyanka, died when a coconut tree fell on her while she was pillion-riding on her father's motorcycle at Doddapalya doddi near Srirangapatna on Saturday.

The coconut tree got uprooted because of heavy winds and fell on the motorcycle.

Priyanka who suffered a head injury was rushed to hospital where she died. Her father Nagaraju who has suffered grievous injuries is undergoing treatment. Nagaraju's wife Prema and son Chetan escaped unhurt.

Several other vehicles were also damaged under the fallen branches of the tree.

In another rain-related incident, a farmer was struck dead by died by lightning at Hanasoge village in Saligrama taluk on Saturday.

It is said that the deceased, Siddalnga Naika (72) had taken shelter under a tree in the heavy rain. Lightning struck the tree and Naika died on the spot.