Mysuru: Winner of 19 gold medals in M Sc sets sights on Civils

Mysuru: A rural student has secured a staggering 19gold medals and two cash awards for the top rank in the final year MSc exams at the 102nd convocation of the University of Mysore.

G.M. Bhavana, a native of K R Pet, has achieved this astounding record through sheer dint of hard work.Shereceived the gold medals on Tuesday.

Daughter of a civil works contractor, Bhavana stayed at the university hostel here. She wasalso a gold medallist in BSc at the Yuvaraja College in Mysuru.

Speaking on her achievement, Bhavana said she concentrate on her studies without being distracted by anything and madepreparations much earlier to faceexaminations.

"I never used to study all through the year as I learnt as much as possible from lectures by my teachers in classrooms. I have not expected to win so many gold medals amid a stiff competition from my fellow students.

My next goal is to crackthe all-India Civil Services exams. I have been preparing on my own for the last two months.

My only aim is to become and Indian Administrative Service(IAS) officer," said Bhavana exuding confidence.